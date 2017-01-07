LETTER: Town deserves first class acts

I agree with Ian Turner’s view [Letters, December 30] that once the wonderful theatres in Eastbourne are refurbished there needs to be a review of the events held in them.For instance, Jools Holland is a favourite of ours and goes to Brighton,Tunbridge Wells,Hastings and Bournemouth on his tours.Why not Eastbourne?

Once The Congress, also known as The Festival Hall by the Sea, is reopened, we locals should expect top class acts and not have to travel out of the town to find them. Parking is easy, unlike Brighton.

Perhaps management could spend some of the 18 months closure period giving guided tours to and talking to world class orchestras and performers tempting them to Eastbourne audiences starved of such quality events in favour of the many tribute bands of which Ian Turner speaks. Over to you Councillor Tutt et al.

SUE BARRELL

Pippin Close, Herstmonceux

