LETTER: Too good for tribute bands

I agree with Annemarie Field regarding the number of tribute bands appearing in the town [Out In The Field, April 28]. Why do all the top, first class orchestras like Jools Holland and John Wilson go to Bournemouth and Tunbridge Wells but miss Eastbourne?

We are a discerning audience base who will soon have access to a refurbished state of the art concert hall which is too good for tribute group after tribute group, great though some of them are.

Can someone in the council please contact these people while the Congress is closed and offer locals an amazing opening night of top quality music as befitting the venue and its customers.

SUE BARRELL

Pippin Close, Windmill Hill