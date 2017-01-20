LETTER: Time to remove those blinkers

Staying in Eastbourne for the weekend, I picked up your newspaper and was appalled to read ‘From House to Home’ by your local MP, Caroline Ansell [January 13].

She suggests that ‘We need to be pragmatic over Trump’. What sort of blinkered thinking is that? She says ‘He has been elected, he is not a dictator’.

Is she saying that because Trump was elected by millions (although nearly two million more Americans voted for Clinton) that makes him acceptable? It is worth remembering that both Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini were elected by millions in their countries and they were two of the most notorious dictators of the 20th century.

Trump is misogynistic, racist, ignorant and an arrogant bully boy. Emollient words and craven pleas to find ‘common cause’, no doubt fed to Mrs Ansell by Tory Central Office before Theresa May goes to Washington, are no different to Prime Minister Joseph Chamberlain’s infamous ‘peace in out time’ speech when he returned from Munich in 1938.

Everyone knows that appeasement of dictators doesn’t work. It is time our Prime Minister and her elected party members removed their blinkers.

IRIS STAFFORD

Pembury, Kent

