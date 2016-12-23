LETTER: This inaction is just scandalous

It is scandalous that the Government has done nothing for months to end the destructive strike on Southern Trains.

This strike is a threat to national security and to the country’s prosperity, people are being sacked when they cannot get to work on time, while others have moved house in order to avoid the disastrous daily commute. Members of the public have a reasonable expectation to be able to go about their business without this massive inconvenience. It is the Government’s responsibility to remedy this inconvenience.

Don’t expect Theresa May to intervene: she is the talk tough and do nothing politician par excellence.

She was the longest-serving and most incompetent Home Secretary since 1945. She did nothing to stop the takeover of schools in Birmingham by Islamic extremists.

Out of political correctness she turned a blind eye for years to the wholesale rape and sexual molestation of schoolgirls in Rotherham, Manchester and a dozen more towns and cities. Most culpable of all, she was charged to reduce immigration “to the tens of thousands,” but under her stewardship it doubled.

When challenged about this, she excused herself by saying that she was powerless to act because of the EU’s regulations about free movement of populations. Then she voted Remain! How’s that for joined-up thinking? She has surrounded herself with talk tough and do nothing cabinet colleagues, among them her useless successor Amber Rudd who says that the train strike is “unacceptable.” Then she accepts it.

The trains, the baggage-handlers, the aircraft cabin crews and the Post Office. The Left, having lost at the ballot box, have declared class war. Get ready for another winter of discontent. Unfortunately, May is no Maggie

REV DR PETER MULLEN

Naomi Close

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.