LETTER: This franchise is just a joke

Why has the Government given the monopoly to Southern to run trains to and from Eastbourne? Even before the guards and drivers dispute the service was awful. Surely Southern should be answering to the Monopolies Commission.

I work and live in Eastbourne so do not rely on the Southern rail service but l have taken an interest as a local. l have looked at both sides in the dispute and the only solution is for the Government to intervene as the present franchise is a joke.

Southern is paid by the Government whether trains run or not so where’s the urgency to resolve this dispute? It is about passenger and employee safety not employee gain. I’m afraid this will be a long dispute unless the Government realises it has made a mistake. l don’t think it will.

ED MARTIN

Hamble Road, Stone Cross

