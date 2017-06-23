LETTER: There used to be little crime

As the last Superintendent and only pre-war survivor of the Eastbourne County Borough Police, which ceased to exist on the 1st January 1968, I would appreciate the opportunity to thank Mr Edwards for his reference to “seeing a Bobby around every corner” in the local paper dated June 9.

It took my memory back 79 years to mid-summer 1938 when, in my smart uniform and highly polished boots, I became one of Eastbourne’s “Bobbies on the Beat.” With my colleagues I was responsible for providing visible policing to every road in the town, up to six times every 24 hours, depending on the area.

Our purpose was to strictly enforce the law and protect life and property.

Despite enforcing the law which included the local by-laws affecting many local people, we had a good relationship with the public which started with seeing the children safely out of school.

Our headquarters in Grove Road was open 24 hours a day giving everyone the opportunity to see a police officer about any matter.

Mr Edwards’ impression of a Bobby around every corner reflects the success of the system which resulted in residents being very law-abiding. There was little crime or anti-social behaviour. Eastbourne was a very nice place in which to live. Thank you, Mr Edwards for a reminder of those days, albeit now part of Eastbourne’s history.

Mr F Thomas

Montague Way, Westham