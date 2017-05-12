LETTER: There’s crisis in school funding

I’m seriously concerned about school funding. My sons attend two schools in Old Town which stand to lose three and seven teachers respectively, and I’ve received letters from both headteachers asking for our support.

This feels unprecedented to me – I don’t remember ever receiving letters from a school about cuts.

Worried, I took to Facebook and quizzed our MP, now Tory general election candidate Caroline Ansell. She said there’s more money for schools than ever, and Eastbourne stands to benefit from a new funding formula.

After further digging, I now understand the proposed new funding doesn’t cover the ever increased costs of education. Schools might be getting more money, but the sums don’t add up.

I also found a recent Public Accounts Committee report which says that the Department for Education is woefully underprepared for the funding challenges ahead. I put this to Caroline and am waiting for a reply.

Now that we’re heading out of Europe, we need to invest in our children more than ever. If a candidate knocks on your door before the election, I urge you to ask them what they’re doing about the schools funding crisis. I’ll be doing the same, and I’ll write another letter if I find out more.

WILL CALLAGHAN

Gore Park Road