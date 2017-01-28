LETTER: Thanks for the wonderful care

I’d like to thank all the staff at Unit 3, Milton Grange, most sincerely for the utmost kindness and the most professional dedication I received at all times while in their care. Thanks to your excellent efforts, I am now returned to much improved health. As I said at the time, nobody of 95 years should feel this well!

It gives me real pleasure to say what a superb service of care and what loving attention one receives at Milton Grange.

WILLIAM HAND (Bill)

Farlaine Road

