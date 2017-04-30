LETTER: Thanks for first class DGH care

My husband and I recently attended Eastbourne DGH. He had to go to the stroke unit, and I was in CCU.

We both feel people should never criticise the NHS in Eastbourne because in each ward the care and attention we received from all staff was first class. We would like to thank them all, from the receptionists who saw us first to all the nurses and doctors, for all their hard work.

MARY and KEITH KENNARD

Moatcroft Road

I have just spent four days in the DGH and I praise the staff, from the doctors to the cleaners, for the work they do.

I am 80 years old and was treated with the utmost care so I can only praise the hospital for the perfect attention I received. Nothing was too much.

R LEE

Sandwich Street