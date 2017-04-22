LETTER: Thanks for all the support

I would like to give a big thank you to the staff in the Berwick Ward at Eastbourne DGH for all their help, comfort and support to my grandad and our family during his final days.

It’s been a hard time for us all and we really appreciate everything that was done to make it easier for us.

We would especially like to thank James for always being there to help and keeping my grandad laughing.

I will never forget his lovely words to me and my sister when I last saw my grandad telling us, “Thank you for visiting, you’ve put a smile on your grandad’s face.”

It’s nice to know that he had people there supporting him and my nan through the past month at the hospital and appreciate them allowing us to spend so much time with him before he passed.

We are so grateful to all the amazing staff that have helped during this time.

IRENE ADAMS and FAMILY

Wade Close