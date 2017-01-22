LETTER: Taken poorly at the checkout

On Thursday morning, January 5, I became very lightheaded while at the till in Sainsbury’s, Hampden Park. The checkout lady asked if I was alright, then I fell to the ground.

The staff gave wonderful care and sat with me for some time. They even rang later to see if I was alright. I felt quite sick so decided it would be best to walk.

I met a friend and her husband, who could see I was still weak. He went back for his car and there was a little confusion where he would pick us up. While waiting, I went down again outside the Post Office.. A very kind gentleman called Steve insisted on taking me home and would not accept payment.

The kindness of strangers is amazing. I have always found pleasure in helping others and this time I was the grateful recipient. Thank you one and all.

DELIA EDSON

Charfield Crescent

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.