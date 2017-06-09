LETTER: Swimmers are put in danger

Eastbourne’s seafront is attracting swimmers. Hardly surprising, really. We have a naturally safe and wonderful stretch of coast which is often populated by open water swimmers and triathletes training for various events and for fitness, as well as holidaymakers and day trippers.

So why are jet skis and motor boats able to career up and down amongst us?

Why are there no coloured buoys placed in the sea indicating where swimmers might be and keeping motor craft out? Pevensey Bay, Norman’s Bay , Seaford, Brighton and many other resorts have these buoys.

One of our group had a very near miss on Sunday afternoon. A jet ski was very close to the beach, and heading straight at her, until the driver seemed to see her at the last minute.

Eastbourne Borough Council – do you care about swimmers? Or will one of us have to die or be seriously injured before you act?

CHRISTINE BROOKS

Rylstone Road