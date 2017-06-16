LETTER: Swimmer ‘hero’ saves seagull

I live in a block of seafront flats on the ground floor. My friend, Brenda, who lives on the 4th floor was very upset on Wednesday (May 31) when she saw one seagull standing on another seagull in the sea and seemed to be trying to drown said seagull.

There were loads of seagulls flying above the sea making an awful noise and I wondered why, at the time.

Anyway Brenda said there were two people, a young man and young girl riding their bikes. They stopped to see what was happening.

The young man stripped off his outer clothes and immediately swam in the sea and rescued the injured seagull, it was covered in blood; the young man then walked up the beach holding the injured seagull to his chest but my friend Brenda lost sight of him.

Now that young man is a hero in my mind. Seagulls get a bad press but I love them because they remind me I’m so lucky living by the sea.

Veronica Dowdell

Clive Court

Grand Parade