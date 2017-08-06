LETTER: Stop whingeing about seagulls

Summer never fails to bring out the wildlife ‘Culling Brigade’ shouting that the seagulls need to be ‘sorted out’, got rid of, reduced. Oh what a menace they are to some along the seafront!

It’s laughable at times and sad that people refer to these birds as vermin and a nuisance and want them ‘taken away’ (killed ). They are GULLS – their home is or should be the seaside. Get over it or move away from the coast and please give us a break from seagull whingeing. It’s boring.

ANNE NORTON

Seaside