LETTER: Stop parking on pavements

Is it not time the authorities and police began to use their powers to stop the increasing problem of vehicles parking on pavements?

There’s no excuse for this. It affects all of us pedestrians including the disabled, dustcarts, emergency services, dog walkers etc.

I’ve seen on many occasions spaces to park off pavements yet these drivers appear too lazy to move their vehicles.

It’s about time the Government implemented new rules regarding this as pavements are for pedestrians not cars!

J. ROSSETTI

Clarence Road