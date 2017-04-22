LETTER: Stop beating the war drums

We in the West always have to have an enemy, whether it is China, Russia, North Korea, or even Iceland!

Instead of engaging diplomatically and peacefully with Russia and Syria, we have to rattle the sabre.

The gas attack killings in Khan Sheikhoun were horrific. Those deaths should be the subject of an independent international investigation and whoever is responsible held to account.

We have the strange spectacle of our bumbling Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson being told not to go to Moscow by the Americans, like a naughty schoolboy that he is.

We are closer to war than at any other time. Such a war is entirely avoidable, or the entire world will pay in blood.

So it is shameful, if predictable, when the British Government and the rest of the British media bang the drum for war!

But the real hypocrisy is Defence Secretary Michael Fallon who is saying it was the Russians who were responsible for the gas attack without any evidence to support this.

However Fallon himself is responsible for every single death in Yemen, as Britain continues to arm, train, and supervise the Saudi despots.

IAN TURNER

Prideaux Road