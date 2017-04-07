LETTER: Still time to avert disaster

Prime Minister Theresa May has marched Britain one step closer to an extreme Brexit cliff edge, but we don’t have to accept that fate, there is still time to avert disaster. We must and we will fight on.

The Government’s proposals will send the country hurtling towards a hard and divisive Brexit that will see Britain as the ultimate loser in a global race to the bottom on everything from environmental regulations to workers’ rights.

Almost 80 per cent of Green Party supporters, the majority of voters in Surrey, and East and West Sussex, and Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire and 48 per cent of my constituents across the South East voted to remain in the EU. That doesn’t mean I am blind to the fact that a slim majority of Brits voted to leave the EU. But it does mean that I won’t allow the voices of those who didn’t to be silenced.

The narrow referendum victory does not give Theresa May a mandate for an extreme Brexit. The Prime Minister is attempting to conjure a phantom majority in support of ejecting Britain from the single market; sacrificing our economy at the altar of ending free movement. We deserve better than this. Which is why I am fighting in the courts, through the so-called ‘Dublin Case’, for the British people to be given the choice they are being denied. The EU referendum should have been the start of a democratic process, not the end of one.

KEITH TAYLOR

Green Party MEP

for the South East