LETTER: Spring clean to help charity

Charity shop bosses are hoping the arrival of spring will encourage shoppers in Eastbourne to spring clean their wardrobes and bag a bargain with Barnardo’s.

A recent study by the children’s charity shows that Britons could be hoarding more than 640 million articles of clothing that they no longer wear.

The poll of almost 4,350 men and women by YouGov found that one in 20 said they considered an item of clothing to be ‘old’ when they had worn it on between six and 10 occasions.

This could easily be converted into vital funds to help disadvantaged children and young people.

By having a spring clean and donating to your local Barnardo’s store in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, you can help transform lives.

JONATHAN WHALLEY

Barnardo’s South East and Anglia Regional Director