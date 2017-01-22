LETTER: So grateful to local schools

I’m writing to say a huge thank you to two local schools for helping to bring extra festive cheer to Sovereign Lodge Care Centre at Christmas. It’s really important to us that our residents feel part of the community and that they have the chance to meet new people at enjoyable events throughout the year. This is especially true at Christmas.

We were helped this year by two of our local schools. The children at Roselands Infant School kindly visited us to perform a beautiful carol service, while a number of our residents went over to Gildredge House School to watch their Nativity play. Both performances were wonderful. Our staff and residents were so impressed.

I would like to publicly thank all of the children and staff at both schools for their time and generosity.

DAVID BRIANT

Home Manager

Sovereign Lodge Care Centre

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.