LETTER: So generous and supportive

Over the past four years, myself and my daughter Abby have put on a number of successful charity events in Eastbourne, raising thousands of pounds for local charities including the Salvation Army, Families for Autism, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, Refuge and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. None of this would have been possible without the help of so many local businesses and individuals who continue to be incredibly generous and supportive. So through the Herald newspaper, which itself has been so supportive – especially the lovely Juliet Mead and Annemarie Field – I would like to say a massive thank you. We recently held a Christmas Charity Night at Willingdon Golf Club, where we had some brilliant performances from Ratton School Choir, Ratton Irish Dancers, the brilliant local magician Kristopher Singh, and the amazing Elton John tribute act, Sam Hughes. They all gave up their Saturday night to perform at this charity event.

So many local business have supported us during this time, including Club Class Insurance, Eastbourne Theatres, Brufords the jewellers, Visick’s Cars, Aegon Tennis, Madeira Windows, Perkins-Copeland, Ansvar, Hastings Direct, Georgio’s coffee shop and Sussex Cars. Also we have had so much support from our MP Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn and Mr Stephen Lloyd.

Individuals that have helped us at our events include Dorthe Green, Lucy Coals, and Helen McPhee, and other businesses such as DB Autos, Marks & Spencer, and Daisychain. And finally, thank you to Stacey and everyone at Toni & Guy for their support!

All in all, more than 100 local businesses have supported us, which we are incredibly grateful for. So on behalf of all the charities, we’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone, and we wish you a happy new year!

DON McPHEE

Hankham Hall Road, Hankham

