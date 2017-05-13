LETTER: Slogans to woo the electorate

We have been told that Number 10 has brought in American help with the election campaign, maybe the same ones that helped President Trump to stardom.

It’s interesting to see that Caroline Ansell is following the same, successful election format.

How often did Trump say, ‘I want to make America strong again’.

In a letter received from Mrs Ansell today, the word ‘stronger’ appears no fewer than nine times and that’s only on an A4 sheet.

We have adopted many of the American advertising slogans. It will be interesting to see if Caroline’s ‘strong and stable’ will sell the Conservative manifesto, or whether in Eastbourne we may not be so easily taken in.

LONI WEBB

Harding Avenue