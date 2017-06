The day before the country went to the polls we held a grand opening for our new outside space.

We asked Caroline Ansell to attend to cut a ribbon for us.

We were delighted she was willing and able to attend despite what must have been an extremely busy time.

Caroline spent an hour at the school spending time with the children.

We would like to offer her our sincere thanks.

Sue Taylor

Head Teacher, St Gregory’s Montessori Nursery School