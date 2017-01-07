LETTER: Settlement on ScotRail terms

Every day, not limited to strike days, there are train cancellations involving Eastbourne services. Our winter of discontent will soon be into spring.

We know that the RMT union has reached a settlement with ScotRail on a very similar issue. RMT sees this settlement as a benchmark so they are unlikely to settle for less with Southern (or any other train company).

And what is the agreement, which never seems to see the light of day here in the south? RMT says that it has been agreed that any ScotRail service being electrified now or in the future (other than services currently operating under driver only arrangements) will:

– Have a conductor on every train (described as newly electrified);

– Have a conductor retaining full competency (rules, track safety, evacuation);

– Not run without a competent conductor on board.

Given that the RMT sees this agreement with ScotRail as a benchmark, is it not about time that Southern settled on similar terms and ended the misery for all who have to endure Southern ‘service’?

CM COLLINS

St Annes Road

