LETTER: Seeking letter writer’s family

I’m writing to see if I can find anyone related to John Weston, who was living at his mother’s address in 25 Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, in 1950.

He did his National Service in the Canal Zone, Egypt, in the Intelligence Corps, probably in 1949-50. After being demobbed he returned to his studies at RADA and graduated with an acting diploma in the summer of 1950. His then girlfriend was called Angela. That’s all I know.

Mr Weston wrote a very entertaining letter to my father (EVH Williams, known as Willy or Ted by friends at the time), describing his eventful journey back to the UK to be demobbed in late April 1950. I would love to be able to return this letter to a family member as I’m having to sort and cull thousands of items (my father appears to have kept ALL correspondence) and I don’t want to just put it in the recycling as Mr Weston’s personality comes over very vividly.

I’ve tried telephoning a few Westons listed with Eastbourne numbers but have drawn a blank. I would be most grateful if you could help me by putting what you think relevant in the Herald. My contact details are 0774 395 3837 or footnotes@ffootnotes.co.uk

I am willing to provide a full postal address if Mr Weston himself contacts you, as he must be nearly 90 by now so may not use a computer.

CATHERINE WILLIAMS

Milborne St Andrew, Dorset