LETTER: Secretive on benefit funding

Most political parties putting their literature through my door promise attractive benefits if their candidates are elected. It would be helpful if they were also to explain the source of the money to provide these benefits. Will it mean cuts elsewhere, more borrowing, selling assets or just extra taxation?

A LibDem pamphlet recently received is silent on paying for all the benefits promised, with one exception. This states that, “Where new housing is built we will ensure developers pay a fair contribution towards local schools”. Well, at least we know that home buyers will be taxed a bit more for this one.

IAN H FORD

Fairfield Road