LETTER: Second class cheque payers?

With references to Hugh Weir’s letter [‘Forced option’ on cheques, Letters April 21], when I received the Council Tax bill for 2017/18 I too was surprised that the council had not given the option this year to pay by cheque. I had to look twice as I did not believe this.

I normally pay the full amount by cheque and not via the internet.

As I am disabled, this time I had to plan when I could go out to the nearest Post Office to pay this bill. It is very disappointing that the council cannot afford to provide this facility.

Given the council’s reply in Mr Weir’s letter, this must somehow contravene the equality act.

Moreover, as I noted from an article in the local press, the council has not bothered to collect unpaid council tax from previous years. Therefore, is the council wasting our money?

ROBERT F. COOPER

Midhurst Road