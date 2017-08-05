LETTER: Searching for video of show

During 1986 in Eastbourne, I appeared as the Dutchman in The Travellers Theatre’s production of the premier of Neil Brand’s musical Easy Money.

A video of the show was produced and I purchased a copy. During the ensuing years the video has vanished and I would very much like to obtain a copy of it. Better still, if someone has converted the video to DVD then a copy would be much appreciated. Of course I expect to pay for the product.

I would be most grateful you will publish my plea. I now live in Bournemouth and my mobile number is 07970 828824.

PHIL STRETTON

Belle Vue Close, Bournemouth