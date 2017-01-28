LETTER: Searching for old colleague

I am trying to contact John Morton who worked in the transfusion department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and then later moved to Eastbourne.

I am organising a reunion in June of people I can find who worked in Brighton when I was there (between 1967 and 1986).

If you can help please call 01323 414492.

CHERYL TYLER (MILLARD)

West Yorkshire

