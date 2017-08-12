LETTER: Seagulls nest on flat roofs

I had a good laugh at Anne Norton’s letter in today’s Herald [August 4] saying that people who whinge about seagulls shouldn’t live on the coast. Elizabeth Terry’s address (previous Friday’s Herald’s letters) was given as Polegate which is NOT by the sea and I agree with every word she wrote.

The problem round here is the number of bungalows that have been turned into houses with loft conversions which provide nice flat roofs on which to nest. Now the season of whingeing baby herring gulls is upon us.

I don’t think anyone wants to be so horrible as to cull them just relocate them to cliffs by the sea! Deterrents on those flat roofs would help now the nesting season is over. Make them move!

MARGARET DRAYTON

Dover Road, Polegate