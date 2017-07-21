LETTER: Seagull problem needs control

I note that action is to be taken on the anti-social behaviours of dog-fouling and street drinking to improve the image of our town.

There is however another problem that the local authority wilfully fails to address.

Seagulls are a natural feature of our coastal towns and, in place, are part of the natural ecology.

Sadly this is being ruined by the stupid behaviour of those who either carelessly discard food rubbish or wilfully feed these creatures believing that these birds cannot forage for their own food.

As a result the urban areas of our town are populated by ever increasing colonies of these birds, resulting in noise nuisance, mess and attacks on anyone unfortunate to be enjoying their own garden.

The council does very little to control the problem.

It needs education (the RSPB specifically advises against feeding seagulls), and fines for those engaging in what is an anti-social habit causing nuisance to residents.

It is time for our council to take innovative measures as this problem is already out of hand.

Laurence Ling

Upwick Mews