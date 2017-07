So is the inestimable Rowland Jenkins saying anyone who seeks improvement in Eastbourne should leave?

Is he calling for all the councillors on our EBC to leave?

Is he calling on our new MP to leave?

All our hotel owners? Mr Gulzar?

The Arndale owners?

What a sad blinkered little view. Eastbourne’s Pangloss lives?

Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Quay