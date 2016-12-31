LETTER: Ridiculous to remove facility

Our son Jax has been diving for nearly two years now, and started when he was six. We believe he is the youngest member of Eastbourne Diving Club. During that time we have noticed the increased popularity of the sport and the increase in achievements these children have made.

That’s incredible when you look at the poor standard of the current facilities Eastbourne has to offer. At the moment, this includes a single one metre board (so no synchronised diving can be practised), only one three metre platform board and no spring board. There’s also no trampoline or soft foam pits or harnesses, to enable the children to practise any new dives without hurting themselves.

As a family we have to regularly travel to other pools, such as Southend, in order to use this kind of equipment. We know Eastbourne’s divers could achieve so much more given the right facilities, at their own diving club. It seems inconceivable, to us, that for all this time we have had a lack of a trampoline area for the children to train in the new leisure centre plans show a large trampoline area – with no diving pool. The removal of a sporting facility that Eastbourne has had for many years seems absolutely ridiculous.

SARAH and DAVID PUTLAND

Eugene Way

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.