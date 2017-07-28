LETTER: Regulations and rules for reason

Walking towards the estuary at Cuckmere recently I spied, through my binoculars, three blokes climbing Haven Brow, with the inevitable result of standing on the cliff edge taking photos.

At the bottom, just in from the beach, is a large warning sign, probably been there donkey’s years, illustrating ‘crumbling cliffs’ – recognisable in any language I would have thought.

When I reached the water’s edge I saw people sunbathing directly underneath said cliff face.

Personally I don’t think people read ‘physical’ notices anymore.

Outside the railway station looking along Terminus Road is not only a barrier, but a blooming great sign that says ‘Footway closed for 150 yards, please use other side’ or words to that effect, yet people still walk on that side!

Bloody mindedness?

One of the most dog-friendly beaches in Eastbourne is at Holywell; yet there are signs everywhere saying dogs must be on a lead between May and September; every animal I see is running loose.

Presumably there are reasons for rules and regulations!

A R Edwards,

Lewes Road