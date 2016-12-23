LETTER: Referendum on trains dispute

I’ve had a great idea for solving the current rail dispute, which is clearly being run by the Government.

They should use their proven method of solving knotty problems and hold a referendum. This would ask passengers whether they think that there should be at least two rail staff on every train.

They could then act on the result, which would be decided by a simple majority of course, in the comforting knowledge that they are implementing the will of the people.

Even if this means employing more railway guards, I’m sure that it would prove much less expensive and much less controversial than other attempts to implement the will of the people.

R CRIPPS

Eldon Road

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.