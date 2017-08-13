LETTER: Raised voices, raised sticks

Please could ALL those educational tutors and supervisors of ALL foreign students here in Eastbourne this summer explain to their students the reason and benefits of our British ‘queuing system’ while we all wait for buses or trains.

I witnessed a potentially nasty situation that occurred at a Terminus Road bus stop. Some four young German (I think) students got up and tried to get on a newly arrived bus at a bus stop, getting on ahead of a couple of British men that had been waiting in the queue. Voices and sticks were raised which was most unpleasant for everyone concerned.

It would only take a few moments to inform these usually nice young people what is expected of them in our (usually) polite British society. PLEASE help them to understand what being in a queue means – everyone can then be polite and helpful to one another. No more raised voices or sticks please.

J L DINEEN

Carlisle Road