LETTER: Print a spider warning!

Idly flicking through last Friday’s edition of the Eastbourne Herald, reading items of interest, I turned over a page to be confronted by a larger-than-life colour picture of a tarantula.

I didn’t get to read anything further as I gingerly eased out the offending page including the one attached to it, balled it up and threw it in the recycling bin.

Usually my newspapers go to Raystede where they are used for the parrots and small animals.

Do you have to inflict such shocks on your readers?

I can’t stand spiders!

My view is that, if a creature has that many legs, it should use them to go away!

At least print a warning on the front page (without a picture).

What on earth has that foreign species to do with Eastbourne news?

Presumably something about Drusilla’s Zoo as they were doing a spider day and, of course, no I didn’t go.

Their illustrated emails have been bad enough recently.

Please don’t do that again. AARRGGHH!

Margaret Drayton

Dover Road, Polegate