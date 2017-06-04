LETTER: Poor form of advertisement

I agree with Malcom Rasala [Letters, May 26] regarding the Eastbourne tourist signs which he described as ‘dirty and dilapidated’.

In fact for the last three years I have emailed Stephen Lloyd, Caroline Ansell and East Sussex County Council about these signs. I have been told ‘new ones will go up soon’. How long is soon?

The last time I emailed Eastbourne Borough Council, which was about October 2016, I was told that ‘they were having a meeting that week to finalise the colour and wording on the signs’. Well it is now June 2017 with people arriving in the town for holidays and the signs still have not been replaced. It seems to me nobody will take responsibly for this matter.

The signs near the Downs Golf Club are almost unreadable, not a good advertisement for ‘my’ town. Maybe if a few more people complain someone MIGHT do something.

LOIS JONES

North Way, Seaford