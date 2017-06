Just returned from Nancy in France; a beautiful gilt encrusted town made rich by tourism. Why, O why, cannot Eastbourne Pier be gilt instead of coated in tacky gold paint? What is it about those who run Eastbourne they always resort to the ugly and cheap?

Laughable that they think they can compete for tourists when the town they create is so unattractive and made to look like deaths waiting room.

Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Club