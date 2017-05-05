LETTER: Petty row over paint colour

I think Eastbourne Pier is stunning, and many visitors to the town I have spoken to think the same. I have also seen the piers east and west of Eastbourne and have to say they are not a patch on ours.

The council has put every obstacle in the owner’s way since he bought the pier. If they want to pick and choose the paint for the pier then why did they not buy it when it was going to rack and ruin?

Are there not more important things to be considered than what colour the pier should be painted, for instance the state of the roads around Eastbourne?

It’s coming across now as a vendetta against the owner of the pier. The majority of people think Abid Gulzar has done a good job, so let him get on with it. Otherwise you may find he washes his hands of the whole thing and the pier will end up like the West Pier in Brighton. What’s a paint colour compared with not having a pier?

ALAN COOPER

Upper Horsebridge, Hailsham