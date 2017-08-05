LETTER: ‘Persecution of the disabled’

I thought the aim of Eastbourne was to welcome visitors. On Saturday, July 22, my wife and I decided to visit the Towner Gallery. My wife is disabled and it is one of the few places we can visit as there is disabled parking behind the gallery.

However, when we got there the car park was closed due to the £44m development. Therefore we parked on the other side of the road at one end of the taxi rank. The blue badge instruction doesn’t refer to taxi ranks, only to loading bays which it says you are not permitted to park in at any time.

There were no taxis there when we left the car nor when were turned. I presume that as The Congress Theatre is shut there are no customers. We however returned to the car and found we had a parking ticket. I sent in a challenge notice which was refused.

I did think about taking this further but if you do instead of £35 it becomes £70. Persecuting disabled people is surely not a good advertisement for the town, and secondly you should be allowed to challenge the decision in court without incurring a penalty.

RUSSELL DUFTON

Frant Avenue, Bexhill