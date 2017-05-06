LETTER: Patronising assumptions

Is there no end to the patronising assumptions from the Remainers towards the Brexit Leavers [Herald Letters, April 28]?

One of your correspondents tells me that as a Leaver I ‘did not vote for a Hard Brexit’. How can he know what my motive was? Allow me to enlighten him. I voted Out because I wanted our country to take back responsibility and decision-making for its laws, its borders and its money. Anything beyond that was secondary, whether it incurred a hard or a soft, a fried or a boiled, or any other type of Brexit.

It seems that a total of 67 per cent, whether they voted Leave or Remain, now want the Government to get on with the business of breaking away from the European Union. It is time for the other 33 per cent to accept that it is going to happen.

To which end, Peter Cohen is entirely right in appealing to present members of UKIP to support Theresa May. As a current member I am glad to learn that Eastbourne, for this one election only, will not now be fielding a UKIP candidate so that all its local support can be assigned to Caroline Ansell.

EDWARD THOMAS

Collington Close