LETTER: Parking on the seafront vital

I was shocked to read in the Herald that the Design Review Panel is apparently backing a proposal by cycling group Bespoke Eastbourne for car parking spaces from Eastbourne Pier to the Redoubt Fortress be replaced with a two-way cycleway.

If those car parking spaces along the seafront were scrapped it could spell disaster – and be detrimental to both Eastbourne residents and tourists.

The fact that most of the spaces are usually occupied shows how important this facility is to those who visit hotels, the Hippodrome Theatre and other amenities. Without these spaces, Eastbourne would have a major parking problem, with hotels and businesses also suffering greatly. Ultimately it could deter many car drivers from coming to the town!

We have already seen shops close in Seaside Road due to lack of sales, caused by insufficient parking for would-be customers.

I am in favour of making things safer for cyclists, but it would be far better to create a cycle lane on the pedestrian side of the seafront – this could be done by using a few feet of the beach.

TONY FLOOD

Brisbane Quay