LETTER: Our thanks for success of ball

The Friends of the Eastbourne Hospital, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, held the ‘Radiotherapy Treatment WITHIN Reach Ball’ at the Winter Garden.

This was the eighth ball held by the two organisations and, on this occasion, in celebration of the imminent arrival of radiotherapy treatment in the new unit currently under construction at the DGH.

This will really make a significant difference to the travelling time for patients, and their companions, who require such treatment. The Friends’ proceeds will, therefore, be used to purchase equipment in the new unit.

The Friends and the Rotary Club are very grateful to their major sponsors – etc magazine and the Eastbourne Herald, and W. Bruford jewellers, together with platinum sponsors Hart Reade Solicitors and Reid Briggs Insurance Brokers, and silver sponsor Stephen Visick for their generosity, and the valuable support of Moomar (graphic design), Paperlane (balloons), Chalvington Communications (telephones and switchboard) and West End Studios (televisions), whilst Ed Giddins, former Sussex and England cricketer, was a fantastic MC and auctioneer.

We were also very grateful for the many items put up for the raffle, and the auctions – particularly W. Bruford and Chatfields Independent Jewellers for their fantastic donated auction items. This, coupled with the generosity of the 390 guests, made it a most successful ball, raising almost £21,000.

The Friends’ evening was made complete by the presentation of a cheque for £150,000 by the MediTech Trust, honouring its pledge to match funds raised by the Friends for radiotherapy.

Thank you all very much. Your assistance means a great deal to us and to the staff and patients at the DGH.

DR PETER NASH

President, FoEH