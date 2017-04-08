LETTER: Our path can be impassable

Mr and Mrs Jenkins have all my sympathy (letter Our Footpath Reduced to Mud, March 17) as we have been trying for the past four years to get the Highways Department to do something about the footpath between Woodlands Close and Oaktree Way in Hailsham.

This footpath floods up to a depth of 10 inches after a very heavy downpour making it impassable, and it has not been maintained for years.

It has cracks and ruts creating a potential trip hazard and a health and safety liability.

I have spoken to Highways engineers and a town councillor and provided a drainage layout showing a surface water culvert passing under this footpath into which the water could be drained.

Although each individual was sympathetic no action has been taken and the problem ignored.

If Mr and Mrs Jenkins are able to make any progress with the Highways Department perhaps they could tell us how to do it.

P. T. HEYMANN

Woodlands Close, Hailsham