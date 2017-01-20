LETTER: Ostracise and isolate regime

MP Caroline Ansell says that we must be ‘pragmatic’ over Donald Trump, i.e. work with him to make the world ‘a safer place’. Given the behaviour of this overgrown playground bully, whose finger will soon hover over the nuclear button, we would say that it would be ‘pragmatic’ to have as little to do with him as possible.

Protests are planned worldwide [today, Friday, January 20] when Trump is due to be inaugurated. The best way to keep the world safe would be for the world to ostracise and isolate the monstrous regime that Trump looks set to build.

MARTIN HILLMAN

and DAVID ELLIS

Hawks Road, Hailsham

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.