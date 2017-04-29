LETTER: Opportunity to right wrongs

This General Election is a chance to right the wrongs of 2015. It took a campaign of fear by the Conservatives to defeat Stephen Lloyd, the best MP we’ve had in recent years.

Stephen has continued working just as hard for Eastbourne, even though statutory bodies too often ignore him because he’s not the current MP.

Caroline Ansell’s voting record speaks for itself: disability cuts, widowed benefit cuts, tax credit cuts on low income families. A campaign of fear is not going to work this time because a Labour win is not going to happen, but this Government cannot be allowed to keep cutting public services.

Eastbourne DGH is in a pitiful state, and our schools face drastic cuts, which Mrs Ansell seems in deluded denial about. There is far more to this election than Brexit. The British people did not vote for a Hard Brexit with all the accompanying damage it will do to our businesses, and we must have our say.

BEN WESTWOOD

Pashley Road