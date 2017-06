Re your article “Six High Spec Flats” – if the developer Ersin Sire wish to bring quality living at affordable prices to Eastbourne that is very good news for our first time buyers.

But why are they offering the apartments to greedy investors who will buy the leases and sell them at market price, therefore cancelling out the first time buyer?

Defeating the object in the first place.

Mrs Youell,

Sturdee Close