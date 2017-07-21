LETTER: MP ‘somewhat disingenuous’

Our MP is somewhat disingenuous when defending his action in voting to keep the UK in the Single Market and Customs Union (Herald July 7).

He knows full well that the Lib Dems under Vince Cable intend to try to stop Brexit by any means. Most Eastbourners want our sovereignty back which means regaining the ability to strike advantageous trade deals around the world. Removing the high EU tariff barrier will enable us to buy our food more cheaply on world markets.

This could save the average family upwards of £1,000 pa.

We would no longer be required to support grossly inefficient continental farmers who receive large subsidies through the unreformed Common Agricultural Policy which continues to take near 40 per cent of the EU budget.

Dr G Taylor,

Compton Lodge.