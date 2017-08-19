LETTER: More people should walk

I was so pleased to see the Rev David Ferris article (Eastbourne Herald, August 2) entitled ‘End of the road for internal combustion?’

He states that he would like cars to be made only to perform up to the legal speed and that electric or even hydrogen-powered cars are the future and that the expressed future ban on internal combustion engines is the writing on the wall.

In some European cities diesel cars are to be banned and in some parts of our country from 2040 both petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

But this is too far ahead.

In the past people were encouraged to buy diesel cars because it was thought to be safer for the environment.

Now it is known that petrol and diesel cars are both bad for the environment.

So what the Government should do is make it easier for people to change to hydro-powered cars and electric ones and to give a subsidy for people to be able to change, and the date should be earlier - perhaps 2020 might be possible.

As more people are encouraged buy electric and hydrogen powered cars the price will probably come down.

The ‘Clean Air Act’ of 1954 put an end to smogs. Something like that is needed.

More people should walk and cycle so that car use would be reduced.

We cannot afford not to make this a priority.

Dorothy Forsyth

Wellsmead Place