While I do not agree that UKIP is a one subject party, it cannot be denied that its main aim was to get a referendum on Europe. That we have had, with the result we wished for.

As a former member of the party, I suggest present party members join me in patting ourselves on the back, and then supporting Prime Minister Theresa May to get the very best deal which we all wish for.

It may be only this once ... but vote Conservative.

PETER COHEN

Chesterfield Road